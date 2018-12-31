RIZIN 14 Results: Mayweather Stops Nasukawa, Horiguchi Submits Caldwell

RIZIN 14 is in the books. On New Year’s eve, RIZIN held an event inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event featured an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather made short work of Nasukawa, stopping him in the first round.

Floyd Mayweather makes $9 million in 139 seconds after easily defeating Tenshin Nasukawa with three knockdowns pic.twitter.com/wfyxtugfpU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2018

The co-main event saw a clash for the RIZIN bantamweight title. Kyoji Horiguchi collided with the Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell. While Caldwell utilized his wrestling, he fell into a guillotine choke in the third round and was forced to tap. Horiguchi is now the inaugural RIZIN bantamweight champion.

Check out the rest of the RIZIN 14 results below:

Main Card

Floyd Mayweather def. Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO – R1, 2:19

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Darrion Caldwell via submission (guillotine choke)- R3

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Kanna Asakura via submission (armbar) – R2

Jiri Prochazka def. Brandon Halsey via KO (punches) – R1

Gabi Garcia def. Barbara Nepomuceno via submission (keylock) – R1

Damien Brown def. Daron Cruickshank via submission (guillotine choke) – R1

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Mika Nagano via unanimous decision

Prelims