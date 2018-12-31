RIZIN 14 Results: Mayweather Stops Nasukawa, Horiguchi Submits Caldwell

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Floyd Mayweather Tenshin Nasukawa

RIZIN 14 is in the books. On New Year’s eve, RIZIN held an event inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event featured an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather made short work of Nasukawa, stopping him in the first round.

The co-main event saw a clash for the RIZIN bantamweight title. Kyoji Horiguchi collided with the Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell. While Caldwell utilized his wrestling, he fell into a guillotine choke in the third round and was forced to tap. Horiguchi is now the inaugural RIZIN bantamweight champion.

Check out the rest of the RIZIN 14 results below:

Main Card

  • Floyd Mayweather def. Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO – R1, 2:19
  • Kyoji Horiguchi def. Darrion Caldwell via submission (guillotine choke)- R3
  • Ayaka Hamasaki def. Kanna Asakura via submission (armbar) – R2
  • Jiri Prochazka def. Brandon Halsey via KO (punches) – R1
  • Gabi Garcia def. Barbara Nepomuceno via submission (keylock) – R1
  • Damien Brown def. Daron Cruickshank via submission (guillotine choke) – R1
  • Miyuu Yamamoto def. Mika Nagano via unanimous decision

Prelims

  • Kazuyuki Miyata def. Erson Yamamoto via submission (hammerlock) – R2
  • Johnny Case def. Yusuke Yachi via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – R2
  • Yuki Motoya def. Justin Scoggins via submission (teepee choke) – R1
  • Ulka Sasaki def. Manel Kape via unanimous decision
  • Justyna Zofia Haba def. Shinju Nozawa-Auclair via submission – R2, 3:41
  • Tofiq Musayev def. Nobumitsu Tyson via TKO – R2, 1:19

