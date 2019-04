Rizin 15 Results: Prochazka Wins Gold, Horiguchi & Nasukawa Victorious (Highlights)

Rizin 15 is in the books and the promotion’s inaugural light heavyweight champion is Jiri Prochazka.

Earlier today (April 21), Rizin 15 took place inside Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Prochazka went one-on-one with former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. The bout was contested for the inaugural Rizin 205-pound gold. Prochazka won the title with a third-round TKO victory.

Rizin 15 Results

Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi took on fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Ben Nguyen. Horiguchi’s title wasn’t on the line as this was a catchweight bout. Horiguchi picked up a first-round TKO win.

In a kickboxing bout, Tenshin Nasukawa took on Fritz Aldin Biagtan. Nasukawa’s undefeated kickboxing record improved to 30-0 with his third-round TKO over Biagtan.

Here are the full Rizin 15 results:

Jiri Prochazka def. Muhammed Lawal via third-round TKO



Kyoji Horiguchi def. Ben Nguyen via first-round TKO



Roberto Satoshi def. Satoru Kitaoka via second-round TKO



Karl Albrektsson def. Christiano Frohlich via unanimous decision



Rena Kubota def. Samantha Jean-Francois via unanimous decision



Mikuru Asakura def. Luiz Gustavo via unanimous decision



Kana Watanabe def. Justyna Haba via unanimous decision



Damien Brown def. Koji Takeda via unanimous decision



Manel Kape def. Seiichiro Ito via second-round TKO



Kanako Murata def. Saray Orozco via second-round technical submission (Von Flue choke)

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Fritz Biagtan via third-round TKO*



Thalisson Ferreira def. Taiga Kawabe via second-round TKO*

*- This was a kickboxing match