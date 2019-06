Rizin 16 Results: Hamasaki Wins ‘Champ-Champ’ Bout, Nasukawa Destroys Blanco

Rizin 16 is in the books and we’ve got the results for you.

The action took place earlier today (June 2) inside World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan. Rizin 16 featured mixed martial arts and kickboxing action. On the MMA front, Rizin super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki took on Invicta FC atomweight title holder Jinh Yu Frey in a rematch. Hamasaki once again reigned supreme over Frey.

In the main kickboxing attraction, 20-year-old phenom Tenshin Nasukawa took on Martin Blanco. Nasukawa crumbled Blanco in the second round and eventually finished him off.

Peep the Rizin 16 results below: