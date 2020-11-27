Rizin FF Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Rizin Fighting Federation is interested in signing former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

Following Silva’s TKO loss to Uriah Hall on Halloween night the expectation was he would retire from the sport. Yet, the Brazilian made it clear he wanted to continue fighting so the UFC released him from the promotion.

Since being released, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and even BKFC said they weren’t interested in signing him. However, Rizin boss Nobuyuki Sakakibara, said they are interested in bringing Silva in.

“I have great memories with Anderson Silva from the PRIDE days and in my personal opinion I think his career took off in Japan,” Sakakibara said in a statement that was also released to several MMA news outlets. “I have heard that Japan has a special part in his heart as well.

“I do feel that I would like to help him fulfill his wishes out of respect for what he as accomplished and what he has done for our sport. I haven’t talked to him yet but I would be interested to see if we can come up with something that makes sense for him to start his final chapter in Japan.”

Anderson Silva is currently 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine. Although he is on a losing skid, he was fighting the best of the best and did look competitive against Israel Adesanya and Hall.