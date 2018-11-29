RIZIN 14 Fight Announcement Press Conference Live Stream At Midnight ET (Nov. 29)

The RIZIN 14 fight announcement press conference is underway.

RIZIN 14 is set to go down on Dec. 31. It’ll be the promotion’s New Year’s eve show. The card is expected to feature future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather and 20-year-old kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa.

RIZIN 14 Fight Announcement Press Conference

The RIZIN 14 presser will begin at midnight ET (Nov. 29). Bellator president Scott Coker teased a cross-promotion bout between the promotion’s bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell and RIZIN bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. The live stream of the presser airs on RIZIN’s Facebook page.

You can catch the live stream below: