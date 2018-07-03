Rob Font plans on making the most of his opportunity at UFC 226.

This Saturday night (July 7), Font will go one-on-one with Raphael Assuncao. Going into the bout, Assuncao is the third ranked UFC bantamweight. Many believe he should be next in line for a title shot over Marlon Moraes if he beats Font. That’s because Assuncao has a win over Moraes. Others feel Moraes will get the shot based on his exciting fighting style.

As for Font, he’s the 11th ranked bantamweight. It’s a risky fight for Assuncao. If the Brazilian falls short against Font, then everything he’s done up to this point almost becomes futile. It’s the opposite for Font, as a win could catapult him to contender status.

Font, who is 3-1 in his last four outings, told FanSided MMA that Assuncao made a mistake:

“I was like, ‘Perfect! He just f***** up’ because I’m taking all that he has. A lot of people believe he should be fighting for a title, so if I beat a guy that people believe should be fighting for the title, then I want that title fight. He beat Moraes and Moraes is buzzing right now, doing a lot of good things, so I feel like I have a good case after I win this fight of getting a title shot over Moraes or fighting Moraes. If everything goes smooth, I have two big fights I could potentially get after this fight.”

Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will defend his gold against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch at UFC 227 on Aug. 4. Moraes is coming off a first-round knockout win over Jimmie Rivera and will be paying attention closely. If Font can shake things up, then the 135-pound division becomes even more intriguing.

