Rob Font Eyes TJ Dillashaw After TKO Win Over Marlon Moraes

Rob Font picked up the biggest win of his career as he TKO’d Marlon Moraes in the first-round at UFC Vegas 17.

With the win, Font will be ranked in the top-10 and could even be in the top-five. For “The New England Cartel” member, he is hoping to fight TJ Dillashaw in his return fight.

“I would love to fight that guy – big name, huge name,” Font said after the fight. “If I don’t get that fight, I would love to headline a card – either like a big name, some type of headliner. I would even fill in for the champ.”

Not only was the win a big one, but Rob Font also proved a lot of critics wrong saying he couldn’t finish or beat a top guy.

“It feels good to beat a top guy,” Font said. “Everyone was always giving me (expletive), letting me know I wasn’t finishing or beating the top guys. I just beat a top guy so I’m just happy.”

Whether or not Rob Font will get TJ Dillashaw next time out is uncertain. Jose Aldo also called out the former champion and with Dillashaw set to return in January he will have no shortage of options for his return fight.