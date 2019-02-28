Robbie Lawler Confirms Ben Askren Didn’t Touch His Butt During Staredown

If you thought Ben Askren actually got a handful of Robbie Lawler’s buttocks, think again.

Lawler will collide with Askren this Saturday night (March 2). It’ll be Askren’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Lawler hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2017.

Robbie Lawler Says Ben Askren Did Not Touch His Butt

During a media day staredown, Askren appeared to get touchy-feely. Speaking to reporters, Lawler made it clear that Askren didn’t reach the buttocks (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It doesn’t bother me. He didn’t do that (touch my butt). He touched me but he didn’t touch me on my butt. Not a big deal. … Did I look annoyed? It’s part of the sport. It’s like, whatever, we get to fight on Saturday. All this stuff that happens before doesn’t mean (expletive) because Saturday we get to fight. All the talking is done, all the hoopla is done. That’s really all I concentrate on.”

Ben Askren gently taps Robbie Lawler on the leg at the end of face-offs #UFC235 @Benaskren pic.twitter.com/00M1iNIlPc — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 28, 2019

When it comes to Saturday night, there will be no fun and games. Lawler is a former UFC welterweight champion, so Askren isn’t exactly being given an easy fight in his promotional debut. “Ruthless” has also been in some wars over the course of his 41-fight career, so his grit and experience can’t be ignored.

UFC 235 will be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. The co-main event will see welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley put his gold on the line against Kamaru Usman. Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will also return to action as he meets Pedro Munhoz. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.