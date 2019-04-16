Robbie Lawler Brushes Off Missing Out On Ben Askren Rematch

Robbie Lawler isn’t fussing over not getting a rematch with Ben Askren.

Lawler and Askren did battle last month at UFC 235. The bout ended in controversy as Askren had a bulldog choke locked in and referee Herb Dean stopped the fight as he thought Lawler went out. “Ruthless” protested the stoppage and insisted he never went unconscious. The controversy was heightened due to Lawler’s early success in the fight, almost stopping Askren early.

Lawler Responds To Missing Out On Askren Rematch

Lawler and Askren are on different paths for their next outings. “Ruthless” will have a rematch with Tyron Woodley at UFC Milwaukee, while “Funky” is set to share the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. During the UFC seasonal press conference, Lawler gave his take on not getting the rematch with Askren (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not too worried about what happened in the past. It’s all about getting better, working on my skills. This is a big fight, main event. I’m excited to try to whoop somebody’s butt.”

Lawler first met Woodley back in July 2016. At the time, “Ruthless” was the UFC welterweight champion. Woodley knocked Lawler out in the first round, so this will be an opportunity for “Ruthless” to even the score. Woodley recently suffered his first loss since 2014, dropping the 170-pound gold in the process.

Do you think Robbie Lawler and Ben Askren will eventually meet again?