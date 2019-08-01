Robbie Lawler Doesn’t Care What Colby Covington Says About Him

Robbie Lawler isn’t fazed by Colby Covington’s trash talk.

Ahead of their fight at UFC Newark, “Chaos” has been trash-talking Lawler on numerous occasions, from leaving ATT, to accusing him of using PEDs. Yet, for “Ruthless” he doesn’t care about any of that.

“I don’t really pay attention to those things,” Lawler told MMA Junkie (h/t Sherdog.com). “It’s not a reflection of me. He’s doing what he thinks he needs to do to create whatever he needs to create and I’m just going to stay in my lane and train hard and get ready for [the] fight.

“I don’t really care (what he says). It doesn’t bother me. I’m happy, my family’s happy, I’m happy with where I’m going and how I’m doing. I don’t really look in the past. I’m trying to learn and keep growing and be a better fighter and be a better person.”

How he will be a better fighter is simple. He expects to land some punishment on the feet before “Chaos” can shoot for a takedown.

“Obviously all the fights start standing. But, he’s going to mix it up on his feet and be well rounded and disguise stuff and keep me off guard,” Lawler said. “I’m definitely ready for stand up and wrestling I always try to get knockouts. I always envision knockouts and when I’m training I hit the heavy bags and the pads like I’m going out there and taking somebody out. That’s always the main goal: Go out and be devastating and put some punishment on somebody.”