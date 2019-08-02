Robbie Lawler Explains Why Colby Covington Fight Makes Sense

Robbie Lawler feels that the Colby Covington fight made too much sense to pass up.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 3), Lawler and Covington will share the Octagon in the main event of UFC Newark. The action takes place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This is set to be Covington’s first bout since June 2018 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos to capture the interim UFC welterweight title.

Lawler Talks Covington Matchup & Why It Makes Sense

Lawler, who is coming off a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren, had just five weeks to prepare for Covington. He explained to UFC.com why the circumstances didn’t faze him.

“The Ben Askren fight happened the way it happened and showed me where I needed to be; showed me where I was and where I wanted to go,” said Lawler, explaining his quick turnaround and how this fight came together. “I just got back in the gym and started working on things to fine tune and get better.”

Lawler went on to say that he feels the stars aligned perfectly for this bout to come to fruition.

“They asked me, I talked to my coaches and my manager — I was already in pretty good shape, it was five weeks out, but it all worked out,” he added. “It’s a big fight against an interim titleholder and it kind of all fell into place.”

Lawler and Covington weighed in earlier this morning. Lawler hit the 170-pound mark, while Covington weighed in at 171 pounds. You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results here.

Be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Newark. It’ll be an early one as the prelims will begin at noon ET. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET. MMA News will be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.