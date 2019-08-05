Robbie Lawler Makes No Excuses Following UFC Newark Loss

Don’t expect Robbie Lawler to play the blame game following his unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 3), Lawler and Covington did battle in the main event of UFC Newark. A lot was riding for Covington, who was promised a UFC title opportunity with a win over Lawler. As for “Ruthless,” this was his chance to get back into title contention. In the end, Covington’s pressure was too much and Lawler didn’t get going.

Robbie Lawler Says UFC Newark Loss Is Learning Experience

Lawler spoke to reporters following his defeat to Covington. The former UFC welterweight champion wasn’t interested in making excuses (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s been a while since I felt good moving around, bouncing around,” Lawler said. “My takedown defense was pretty good. Getting back up was pretty good. I just need to get back to work and build on those things.”

“Ruthless” went on to say that he’s prepared to go back to the drawing board.

“It’s all just a learning experience. I feel like somebody could take that and twist it and say, ‘Maybe he wasn’t right because of this.’ That was the best I’ve been for a while, and I’m going to grow from it.”

Lawler finds himself on a three-fight skid. He’s suffered losses to Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, and now Colby Covington. He hasn’t emerged victorious since July 2017. Lawler was the 11th-ranked UFC welterweight going into his bout with Covington.

Do you think Robbie Lawler will make adjustments following his loss to Colby Covington, or are his best days behind him?