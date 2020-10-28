Robbie Lawler Out of UFC 255, Mike Perry Calls Out Chimaev

UFC 255 has been dealt a devastating blow, with Robbie Lawler withdrawing from his scheduled bout against Mike Perry.

Mike Perry was set to take on arguably the biggest name he’s ever been pitted against in one Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 in a bout with a high potential for fireworks, but it was not to be. As Perry announced himself via Twitter, Robbie Lawler was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

Mike Perry’s interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev is not expected to bear any fruit, as Chimaev is already signed and set to fight the #3 welterweight in the world in Leon Edwards. And although the UFC has not shied from the idea of double-booking Chimaev, it’s fair to assume that they will not jeopardize the final main event of the year when there are other options available for Perry.

One such option could be Neil Magny, who recently defeated Robbie Lawler and who also was willing to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Like Chimaev, Perry is unranked, so that should not be a deterrent for Magny accepting the fight if it were offered. This would work out well for Perry as well, as Magny is currently ranked six spots higher than Robbie Lawler.

In his most recent bout, Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision in June. Prior to this win, Perry had suffered two consecutive losses to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. As for Robbie Lawler, the bout against Mike Perry would have been an opportunity to snap his current four-fight skid.

Whom would you like to see Mike Perry fight at UFC 255 now that Robbie Lawler will no longer be competing at the event?