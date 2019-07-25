Robbie Lawler Praises Adesanya, Poirier, & Masvidal

Robbie Lawler is giving props to two interim UFC champions and a potential UFC title challenger.

Lawler has been in his share of wars inside the Octagon. Battles with the likes of Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit are still talked about as some of the most exciting bouts in UFC history. It may come as no surprise that the fighters who Lawler enjoys watching are also known for their exciting styles.

Lawler Big Ups Adesanya, Poirier, & Masvidal

Complex interviewed Lawler ahead of his Aug. 3 showdown with Colby Covington. “Ruthless” named his favorite fighters to watch (via The Body Lock).

“I like watching the ‘Stylebender’ [Israel Adesanya] fight,” Lawler said. “He’s a clean striker. Off the top of my head, I like watching Dustin Poirier fight. I love watching [Jorge] Masvidal fight. Pretty much guys that I know that I can appreciate their toughness. Because there’s more to fighting than techniques. You can learn techniques but when push comes to shove, who are you as a fighter? If you stripped all your skills away, all your techniques, all your strength, are you still a fighter or are you going to puss out?”

Lawler vs. Covington will headline UFC Newark inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Both men are former training partners at American Top Team. Covington claims that Lawler betrayed ATT over a picture.