Robbie Lawler Responds To Colby Covington’s ATT Departure Claims

Former American Top Team (ATT) teammates Robbie Lawler and Colby Covington will face off in the main event of August 3’s UFC Newark.

The two used to train side-by-side in South Florida, yet former UFC welterweight champion ‘Ruthless’ left the storied gym behind. Former interim champion Covington recently claimed Lawler did so because the gym featured a photo of his knockout loss to Tyron Woodley at 2016’s UFC 201.

“Chaos” even had quite the prediction for his upcoming bout with Lawler because of their past:

“We had a good friendship. He helped me out with a lot of sponsors. But he turned his back on us, so it’s personal. I really do want to leave Robbie in a pool of his own blood. I’m pissed off what he did to Dan Lambert.”

Lawler Responds

The always calm and collected Lawler responded to Covington’s words in a recent spot with HOT 97 via MMA Junkie, and it went about how you would expect. “Ruthless” said he isn’t paying any attention to Covington’s smack. He’s looking to get better rather than talk about the past:

“I think it’s just him talking,” Lawler said. “I don’t really pay much attention to what anyone’s saying, I know why I left, and that’s all that matters. Every decision I’ve ever made in my life, I’m better for it. It’s all learning experiences, and I’m just here to fight. I’m not here to talk about the past, I’m here to get better. I’m here to grow and continue to grow at life and in the sport.”

Lawler even went as far as to praise Covington for his hard work and skills. He closed with a show of respect towards his former team:

“I think (Covington’s) done a good job. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s got a lot of ability. I think he does a lot of good things, and he’s got a good camp behind him.”

Lawler has been out of action since his highly controversial submission loss to Ben Askren at March’s UFC 235. He’s in dire need of a win over Covington in order to remain near the top of the talented UFC welterweight rankings. Covington, meanwhile, has seen a winding series of strange circumstances keep him out of action since June 2018.

He was promised the next title shot after Kamaru Usman beat Woodley earlier this year, but then ‘agreed’ to fight Lawler instead. The over-the-top trash talker may claim some big damage is coming Lawler’s way, yet “Ruthless” doesn’t seem to care.

Should he?