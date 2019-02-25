UFC 235’s Robbie Lawler Explains What Changed After ‘Slow’ Rehab

Robbie Lawler believes things have gotten significantly better since undergoing a lengthy injury rehab.

Lawler is set to compete for the first time since Dec. 2017. He’s been out of action with a torn ACL and a torn meniscus. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder returns to action against Ben Askren on March 2 at UFC 235.

Robbie Lawler Excited To Showcase Improvements Following Rehab

Lawler spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 235 this Saturday night. He explained how he’s gotten better since his recovery:

“The rehab process was slow and tedious, but I just remembered to get back at it and working on straightening my leg, then working on bending it, then getting to the weight-bearing. … My body is stronger than it’s ever been before. I would say I’m a better version of myself. I’ve had room to grow. I’ve just had time to reflect and I’m building. I’m trying to get better in all aspects, not just fighting. I’m trying to learn and trying to develop different parts of my life. That’s what I’ve been doing the past year and that’s what I’ll continue to do it. It’s just evolution and trying to get better in every way.”

Lawler will be in search of his first victory since July 2017. He’s gone 1-2 in his last three outings. A win over Askren could see “Ruthless” back in the title picture as “Funky” is making his debut with a ton of hype.

Do you think Robbie Lawler can spoil Ben Askren’s UFC debut?