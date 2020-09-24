Thursday, September 24, 2020

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry Set for UFC 255

By Clyde Aidoo

In what is sure to be one of the most buzzworthy fights of the fall, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will reportedly face “Platinum” Mike Perry at UFC 255 on November 21.

As reported by ESPN, Mike Perry will face former champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 in November. A victory for Perry will likely earn him a spot in the welterweight rankings while a loss for Lawler is sure to knock him off the list.

After being one of the most popular welterweight champions of all time, Robbie Lawler has not quite been the same since losing the title to Tyron Woodley in 2016. Lawler has gone 1-4 since that loss, with his lone victory being a razor-close decision over Donald Cerrone in his first fight after dropping the title. Lawler is currently on a four-fight losing streak, most recently falling to Neil Magny in a one-sided defeat. Lawler is currently ranked #15 in the division, and with no indications that he is eying retirement, this fan-friendly bout could be just what the doctor ordered for Lawler to both get back into the win column and begin his ascent back to the relevance he once held in the division.

Mike Perry has had a career full of ups and downs and is 2-2 in his last four fights. Perry has wanted a fight against Robbie Lawler for quite some time, and he finally gets his wish with a PPV audience for the bout. There were some questions regarding when Mike Perry would fight again after being charged with Class A assault and misdemeanor this summer. The UFC issued a statement announcing that Perry would not be offered a fight until proper steps have been taken on his end. It appears those steps have been taken to the promotion’s satisfaction, as three months later, we’ve got ourselves a good ol’ slobberknocker.

Who do you think will get the win at UFC 255? Robbie Lawler or Mike Perry?

No, LeBron James Did Not Respond to Colby Covington

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry Set for UFC 255

