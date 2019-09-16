Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio In The Works For UFC 245

Robbie Lawler could be on his way to Las Vegas for a showdown with Santiago Ponzinibbio.

MMAJunkie.com reports that Lawler vs. Ponzinibbio is being targeted for UFC 245. While nothing has been signed yet, the welterweight tilt is in the works. UFC 245 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 14.

Lawler was last seen in action at UFC Newark last month. He dropped a unanimous decision to Colby Covington. “Ruthless” is on a three-fight skid and hopes to avoid his fourth loss in a row.

As for Ponzinibbio, he hasn’t competed since Nov. 2018. “Gente Boa” has won seven straight. In his last outing, he knocked out Neil Magny in the fourth round.

We’re still about three months away from UFC 245, but some bouts have already been set for the card. A rematch between women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie is set for UFC 245. Fight fans can also expect to see Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo and Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders on the card.

MMA News will continue to provide you updates on the UFC 245 card. Keep it locked on the homepage for the latest news when it becomes available.