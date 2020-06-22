Robert Drysdale Responds To Critics Of UFC on ESPN 11 Corner Advice

Robert Drysdale has no regrets over his corner advice to Max Rohskopf at UFC on ESPN 11.

Drysdale came under fire from fans and media members following the Rohskopf vs. Austin Hubbard bout. The matchup took place this past Saturday night (June 20). Hubbard was simply beating his opponent to the punch and once the second round concluded, it was clear that Rohskopf wanted out of the Octagon. His coach, Drysdale, tried urging his fighter to stay in the fight despite Rohskopf telling him he was done. Drysdale didn’t throw in the towel and instead, Rohskopf told referee Mark Smith that he was done and the fight was stopped.

Robert Drysdale Issues Statement On Corner Advice At UFC on ESPN 11

Drysdale is well aware of the criticisms hurled his way over not throwing in the towel at UFC on ESPN 11. In a video statement released on his Instagram account, Drysdale explained why he has no regrets (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I stand by what I did,” Drysdale said. “I gave him the mental coach that he needed. I would expect the exact same thing from him if he was in my shoes – or any of my coaches for that matter. I expect nothing but greatness from the people around me. If they’re critiquing me, that’s love. That’s true love. That’s the only way to show you care for someone. It’s to make sure they’re giving the best version of themselves.”

Drysdale went on to say that had Rohskopf been in serious danger, he would’ve stepped in. The coach also said his fighter wasn’t in harm’s way, he was simply frustrated. Drysdale also criticized MMA journalists for not following a code of ethics. He also made it clear that he still believes Rohskopf can overcome this loss and reach his full potential one day.