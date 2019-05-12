Highlights: Robert Morrow Mauls James Bochnovic At Bellator 221

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 221, as Robert Morrow mauls James Bochnovic at heavyweight.

The Bellator 221 preliminary card continues to deliver some exciting finishes. The latest coming from the heavyweight division, as Robert Morrow met James Bochnovic inside the cage.

Morrow landed some huge shots inside the clinch that dropped Bochnovic down. After swarming on for some crushing ground-and-pound, the referee was forced to step in and call the action off. Morrow now leaves Rosemont with another first-round knockout on the resume.

Check out the finish here:

I meaaaaan Robert Morrow is a dangerous man ⚡️👊



Plenty more @BellatorMMA action to come tonight 👉 https://t.co/j4BIUf4XnH pic.twitter.com/KzrHro5lSw — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 12, 2019

