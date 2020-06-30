Robert Whittaker Admits He Hasn’t Fought The Same Since First Yoel Romero Bout

Robert Whittaker isn’t afraid to admit that he just hasn’t been as fluid inside the Octagon in his last two outings.

Whittaker last competed back in Oct. 2019. He put the UFC middleweight championship on the line against Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” ended up losing his 185-pound gold to “The Last Stylebender” via second-round TKO. It was Whittaker’s first loss since Feb. 2014.

Robert Whittaker Says He Hasn’t Fought The Same Since 2017

Back in July 2017, Whittaker went the distance with Yoel Romero in their first encounter. Whittaker avoided danger throughout the fight and captured the interim UFC middleweight title via unanimous decision. Appearing on Submission Radio, Whittaker admitted that he hasn’t exactly been as sharp since that fight (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Probably Romero one,” Whittaker said when asked when he last fought like himself. “Romero two a little bit, but I was kind of getting a little bit stiff and pent up. And certainly not in the last fight [with Adesanya]. It is what it is.”

Whittaker had a much tougher fight against Romero in the rematch. “The Soldier of God” nearly put Whittaker away but “The Reaper” ended up surviving and taking the split decision victory. Then, of course, there was the bout with Adesanya.

Whittaker is scheduled to collide with Darren Till on July 25. The bout will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. “The Reaper” is hoping to remind fight fans that he’s still at the top of the heap in the UFC’s middleweight division. He’ll have to be on his toes as Till recognizes how significant it would be to knock off the former UFC middleweight champion.

