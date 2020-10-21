Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Robert Whittaker Believes He’s ‘Better Across The Board’ Than Jared Cannonier

By Cole Shelton
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Robert Whittaker is confident he is the better fighter than Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event of UFC 254, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Whittaker takes on the rising contender in Cannonier. Many, including middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, have said if Cannonier wins he will be getting the next title shot.

So, the stakes are high for the fight, but Whittaker is confident he will spoil those plans.

“He’s very tough, he’s very powerful, he has knockout power, and he’s resilient, he never goes away,” Whittaker said at media day. “But honestly, I just think I’m better across the board. I think I can take this fight wherever I want it to go. I can lead this dance. I think I can sting him, I can knock him out. I can do anything I want and I have 15 minutes to do that, which is better than 25, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Although Whittaker believes he is better across the board, he knows Cannonier has power that can end the fight with one punch. So, he says he is not sleeping on his skills or power, but is just confident in his self.

Robert Whittaker is coming off a decision win over Darren Till back in July which was his first fight since losing the belt to Adesanya.

Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is 3-0 since moving down to 185lbs with TKO wins over Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch.

ViaMMAFighting

