Robert Whittaker Doesn’t See Khabib Nurmagomedov Ever Losing

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever be beaten inside the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov has built quite a reputation. “The Eagle” is perfect in his pro MMA career with a record of 28-0. He holds the UFC lightweight championship and has two successful title defenses.

Whittaker Heaps Major Praise On Khabib

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Whittaker said he has a hard time seeing anyone defeat Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com).

“It’s amazing,” Whittaker continued. “It is amazing to have that sort of level of anything in the game. Because there has been good and very high-level guys in the game across the history. There’s been a lot of high-level guys with those sort of skillsets, where people know what to do, and then they start to work them out and they start to counter them, and then you see everyone switch onto it and the guy can’t quite get to his game plan anymore. Not with Khabib. Khabib does it. He makes it work no matter what. And that is amazing. Amazing. Especially at the level that he’s at. I think that’s amazing.

“I don’t see him losing. I don’t see him losing ever.”

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to take on interim lightweight title holder Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. The title unification bout will headline UFC 254. Many believe that Gaethje will be “The Eagle’s” toughest opponent to date due to his takedown defense and vicious standup.

This will be Nurmagomedov’s first bout since losing his father, Abdulmanap. The UFC lightweight king has been mourning Abdulmanap’s death but he seems ready to get back inside the Octagon. Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn’t competed since Sept. 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier.