Robert Whittaker Doubles Down On Wanting To Fight Darren Till

Robert Whittaker is adamant about sharing the Octagon with Darren Till.

Whittaker is coming off his first defeat since Feb. 2014. “The Reaper” dropped the UFC middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya via second-round TKO at UFC 243 last month. Whittaker wants to get back on the horse quickly and he has an opponent in mind.

The former 185-pound ruler took to Grange TV and said that a bout between himself and Till is inevitable.

“I can see him, he’s going to stay in the middleweight division and he’s going to be dangerous,” Whittaker said on Grange TV. “Now he’s in the top-five. I’m going to have to fight him.”

Whittaker also had praise for Till’s UFC 244 performance against Kelvin Gastelum.

“He looked great … Whenever anyone puts a mic in his hands, I love it, I tune in. I’m gonna have to fight him. I’m going to have to fight him.”

If you thought that Whittaker might reverse course, think again. “The Reaper” told The Daily Telegraph that he’s willing to go to enemy territory for a showdown with “The Gorilla.”

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in,” Whittaker told The Daily Telegraph. “Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

Do you like the idea of Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till?