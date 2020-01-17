Robert Whittaker Issues Statement On UFC 248 Removal

Robert Whittaker has spoken out on pulling out of UFC 248.

The former UFC middleweight champion was scheduled to take on Jared Cannonier at UFC 248. The bout would’ve taken place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani would report that “The Reaper” bowed out of the contest due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Robert Whittaker Posts Statement On UFC 248 Removal

Whittaker took to his Instagram page to speak out on removing himself from the UFC 248 card.

“I’m sorry to all my friends, supporters and family for not being able to fight in March. A lot has happened over the 12 last months and I need to take some time now to be with my family, slow things down and to refocus. Sorry to everyone again but I’ll be back. The best is yet to come.”

Whittaker was hoping to get back on the horse after losing the UFC middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya last year. Whittaker was stopped in the second round via TKO and never truly got started in that bout. Time will tell when Whittaker will be able to return to the Octagon.

In the meantime, the UFC is seeking a replacement opponent for Cannonier. Darren Till is reportedly the lead candidate.