Robert Whittaker Jokes About Darren Till Being Not Ready To Fight: ‘I Hope He Didn’t Train’

In the lead up to their UFC Fight Island main event, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till were joking about not training and having a catchweight fight so they could eat. And, the former champion hopes Till took that to heart.

It is a very interesting fight where the winner could very well earn a title shot. It is also the return of “The Reaper” who said he felt burnt out and took some time off training before getting the fire back in him. So, he is eager to remind the world just how good he is and says he trained twice as hard.

“I was in the gym when I wrote that,” Whittaker said at media day (h/t MMAFighting). “I don’t trust him and he doesn’t trust me. As cordial as we’ve been—and it’s good to be like that because I think you should be cordial like that. I think you should set role models for other people—I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him.

“After he said, ‘chips and dips’ I trained twice as hard. I hope he believes me, I hope he didn’t train, because I trained my absolute ass off and I’m going to come in there very, very good.”

Not only does Whittaker hope Till didn’t train, but he jokingly hopes the Englishman breaks his leg on the way to the Octagon. So, he gets to fight on Till on one leg.

Regardless of the joking trash talk, this should be a phenomenal fight between two of the best middleweights in the word. And, both believe they have the striking advantage. So, come Saturday night we will get to see who truly is better.