Robert Whittaker Not Taking Israel Adesanya’s Words Personal

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker isn’t interested in beefing with Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker has been on the receiving end of verbal jabs from Adesanya throughout the buildup of their UFC 243 clash. The two will collide to determine the undisputed UFC middleweight champion this Saturday night (Oct. 5). Adesanya holds the interim 185-pound title.

Whittaker Not Interested In Firing Back At Adesanya

Whittaker spoke to MMAJunkie.com and insisted that Adesanya isn’t getting under his skin.

“Not at all,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie. “If it had become personal, I would have taken care of it personally. He’s just selling the fight, and he’s being human, and he’s running his own thing, and I’m happy for that. It takes work off my plate. But I can’t be anybody but myself. I’m just doing the same thing I always do.

“I find a lot of what he says funny. I get a good chuckle out of it, so yeah, it definitely has not affected me. I look forward to fighting him on Sunday just because he’s a good fighter, plus he wants it.”

Be sure to stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 243. We’ll be providing you with weigh-in results this Friday. Be on the lookout for our predictions article that same day as well.