Robert Whittaker On Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘No One Can Stop Him’

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker isn’t convinced that anyone at lightweight can stop Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” is the current UFC lightweight champion with two successful title defenses. He’s earned victories over the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, Al Iaquinta, and many more. He is a perfect 28-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Whittaker Praises Khabib For His Dominance At Lightweight

Speaking to MMAFighting.com during UFC 243‘s media day session, Whittaker heaped praise on Nurmagomedov.

“I’m a huge fan of Khabib,” Whittaker told MMA Fighting at Friday’s UFC 243 media day. “I think he’s phenomenal, honestly. I think what he does is crazy. I think his skillset is amazing. I think his cardio and his endurance is ridiculous. I think he’s amazing, I’m a huge fan.

“What I like about him more than anything is, for one, he’s a straight character, I really admire and respect that. And two, everybody knows what he’s going to do—every single person—and no one can stop him. I think that’s phenomenal.”

Whittaker is set to collide with Israel Adesanya to determine the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. Adesanya holds interim gold. The bout takes place tomorrow night (Oct. 5) inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.