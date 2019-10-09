Robert Whittaker Plans To Rebound Quickly After UFC 243 Loss

Robert Whittaker may have suffered his first defeat since 2014, but don’t expect him to wait for a rebound.

In the main event of UFC 243, Whittaker and Israel Adesanya competed to determine the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. Whittaker was the 185-pound title holder going into the bout, while Adesanya held interim gold. In the end, it was Adesanya who nabbed the second-round TKO to leave no doubt as to who the middleweight king is.

Robert Whittaker Talks Rebounding Quickly

Whittaker took to his Grange TV podcast to discuss his road back to the Octagon following the loss to Adesanya (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m not looking to take a long time off,” Whittaker said on his Grange TV podcast. “Obviously I have to give myself the appropriate amount of rest time for my brain, but I want to get back in there, and I want to just get back to work.

“If my health is all on point, on check, February, March next year. That’s not out of the ordinary. I think that would be good.”

Prior to being stopped by Adesanya, Whittaker was riding a nine-fight winning streak. Officially, he never had a successful middleweight title defense. While he did defeat Yoel Romero in their rematch, “The Solider of God” failed to make weight so it was a non-title bout.