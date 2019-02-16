Robert Whittaker Poses a Question to Critics of UFC 234 Pull-Out

While Robert Whittaker was lying prone undergoing an emergency hernia surgery and missing out on the match and event of his life, there were some skeptics who questioned the timing and believed that there was some cowardice or conspiracy at play. Now that everyone has had a chance to take a deep breath and reflect on UFC 234 and the disappointment brought by the hours leading up to the event, Robert Whittaker has one question for anyone who doubts the legitimacy of his injury (Via MMA Fighting):

“Can someone explain to me why I would go through the whole process of cutting weight and weighing in and then not fight?” Whittaker asked on his YouTube channel Grange TV.

“I’m gutted. I wanted to fight. I did all the work. I got sick after the weigh in!” Whittaker exclaimed. “That is the worst outcome. It couldn’t have happened a day earlier?

And if that reasoning from the middleweight champion isn’t convincing enough, what more evidence could there be than getting back into the Octagon as soon as he can?

“It is what is. I want to fight, I’m going to fight soon enough, and when I fight it will be glorious.”

When Robert Whittaker does return to action, odds are that it will be his would-be UFC 234 opponent Kelvin Gastelum waiting for him. Even though Whittaker had a major health scare of his own, he still empathizes with the man who was supposed to stand across from him in the Melbourne Arena:

“I feel bad for him that he trained and made the trip out here and then I couldn’t give it to him,” Whittaker said of Kelvin Gastelum. “I apologize for that, but obviously my health comes first. It is what it is. . . His health was looking a bit shocking as well. It’s just one of those things. Maybe it was better for both of us.”

