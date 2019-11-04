Robert Whittaker Praises Darren Till Following UFC 244

Robert Whittaker is giving Darren Till props following UFC 244.

Till took on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 this past Saturday night (Nov. 2). “The Gorilla” was able to earn the split decision victory after three rounds of action. This was Till’s first middleweight bout under the UFC banner and his first win since May 2018.

Robert Whittaker Likes What He Saw From Darren Till

Whittaker was impressed with how accurate Till’s striking was against Gastelum. He gave his reaction to Till’s performance on Grange TV (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Till was landing a lot of clean shots,” Whittaker said. “I think that he was nullifying a lot of Gastelum’s striking, because he was stepping out on the jab, dropping his level on the two, and then turning it into the clinch. I think it was beautiful. I think Till came in with a great gameplan, I think he executed it perfectly, cause Gastelum is a super underrated, super, super dangerous fighter.”

The former UFC middleweight champion went on to say that Till’s UFC 244 performance may have even surpassed his work as a welterweight.

“He looks as good as he was in welterweight,” Whittaker said.

“Probably better,” Whittaker added when asked how Till will do at middleweight compared to welterweight. “He won’t be doing those harsh cuts anymore. And remember, this was his first fight at middleweight. He’s only going to fill out into it better.”

Where do you think Darren Till goes from here after defeating Kelvin Gastelum?