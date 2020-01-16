Robert Whittaker Pulled From UFC 248 Bout Against Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker will not be fighting Jared Cannonier on March 7.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was originally set to meet Cannonier at UFC 248. As it turns out, Whittaker has pulled out of the card. The bout would’ve been held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Whittaker’s removal from UFC 248 is due to personal reasons.

Robert Whittaker is out his March 7 UFC 248 fight against Jared Cannonier due to undisclosed personal reasons, sources say. UFC efforting to keep Cannonier on the card but no opponent locked in yet, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2020

Helwani went on to say that sources informed him that Whittaker’s pullout is not due to the wildfires in Australia.

Btw, can confirm Whittaker’s withdrawal has nothing to do with the wildfires in Australia, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2020

