UFC Champ Robert Whittaker Guarantees Quick Finish Over Israel Adesanya

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker believes he’ll make short work of Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya captured the interim UFC middleweight gold at UFC 236. He battled Kelvin Gastelum in a five-round war that many are already calling “Fight of the Year.” Adesanya took home a unanimous decision victory. He is now set for a title unification showdown with Whittaker.

Whittaker Plans To Exploit Adesanya’s Weaknesses Fast

Submission Radio got a chance to speak to Whittaker following UFC 236. The middleweight champion said he got the sense that Adesanya didn’t like being hit in his bout with Gastelum (via BJPenn.com):

“Fighting takes a lot out of you, and a fight like that with Gastelum takes a lot of you. A lot, a lot out of you. And yeah, your neural systems go to places they shouldn’t in fight situations. It’s very intense, and I think fighting this much will start to wear him down. I think it will start to show. I feel like it started to show in the Gastelum fight. I think he’s had a lot of fights. That last fight was a war and I intend to exploit that. When he got hit, when he got hurt, he just didn’t want to be there. He just didn’t want to be there. That’s what I saw. He just looked like he didn’t want to be there. Yeah, you know, but then I could be mistaken. Who knows.”

Whittaker went on to make quite the statement on how his fight with Adesanya will go:

“Nah, it won’t be a war. Not with me and him. It’s gonna be short and sweet, brother, trust me. Oh, I guarantee you, I guarantee you [it’s going to be one-sided].”

What do you make of Robert Whittaker’s prediction?