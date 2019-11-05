Robert Whittaker Says He’s ‘Gonna Have To Fight’ Darren Till

Robert Whittaker was very impressed by Darren Till’s performance at UFC 244. The Englishman edged out a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

For Whittaker, he believes he will have to fight Till now after that performance.

“I can see him, he’s going to stay in the middleweight division and he’s going to be dangerous,” Whittaker said on Grange TV. “Now he’s in the top-five. I’m going to have to fight him.”

Whittaker makes it clear it is not a disrespectful callout. Instead, he says he likes Till and just wants to share the Octagon with him.

“He looked great … Whenever anyone puts a mic in his hands, I love it, I tune in. I’m gonna have to fight him. I’m going to have to fight him.”

Robert Whittaker last fought at UFC 243 when he was knocked out by Israel Adesanya to lose the middleweight title. Before that, he had the back-to-back wins over Yoel Romero.

Darren Till, meanwhile, beat Gastelum on the weekend to get back into the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.