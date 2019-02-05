Robert Whittaker: I’m Just Too Strong For Kelvin Gastelum

Robert Whittaker trusts that he’ll hear Bruce Buffer say, “And Still” at the conclusion of UFC 234.

This Saturday night (Feb. 9), Whittaker will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Kelvin Gastelum. The bout will headline UFC 234 inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. This will be Whittaker’s first title defense. While Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero II was set to take that distinction, Romero ended up missing weight so it was not a title defense.

Whittaker Confident In Remaining UFC Middleweight Champion

The Daily Telegraph caught up with Whittaker ahead of the big event. “The Reaper” made it clear that he feels he’s a cut above Gastelum:

“I see myself hitting Kelvin until he falls. I’m just too strong for him, too fast; I hit too hard. I’m better in every single way …. and I’m really going to hurt the guy. Look it’s a fight so who knows? Anything can happen. But I can tell you I’m coming into this [Saturday] in the greatest form of my fighting career. And that’s a scary prospect for Kelvin. Because even on my worst day I’m an extremely dangerous fighter. But right now, my stand up game is at an highest. It’s become a real strength for me, I’m ready to go.”

In the co-main event of UFC 234, Israel Adesanya will take on the greatest middleweight of all time Anderson Silva. Many feel this is a future vs. past match-up as several comparisons have been made between Adesanya and Silva. We won’t have to wait long to find out what transpires.

Do you think Robert Whittaker is underestimating Kelvin Gastelum, or is he simply expressing his confidence?