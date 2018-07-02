Robert Whittaker Targeting UFC Title Defense Against Chris Weidman

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker hopes to be ready by UFC 231.

Whittaker is coming off a war against Yoel Romero. Their rematch ended up being a non-title bout due to “The Soldier of God” missing weight. “The Reaper” ended up winning the bout via split decision, but he certainly didn’t walk away unscathed.

The middleweight champion is recovering from a broken hand. He underwent successful surgery and is hoping to compete on the annual November card held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. If all goes well for Whittaker’s team, then the champion will defend his gold against Weidman.

Whittaker’s manager Titus Day told The Daily Telegraph that his fighter is eyeing a return in New York City:

“So Madison Square Garden is a possibility. Rob’s the middleweight champ and his last two fights have been wars. So if his hand heals up as quickly as we’re hoping, we would definitely push for him to compete at the greatest fight arena in the world. And Chris Weidman, as the former champ, would be a perfect rival for that fight.”

Weidman has been recovering from surgery himself. He underwent two procedures on his thumb, but feels ready to compete again. He was last seen in action back in July 2017. “The All-American” took on Kelvin Gastelum. Weidman won the bout via third-round submission.

Despite losing to Weidman, Gastelum has been making a case for a title opportunity. He’s gone on to defeat former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza. If Whittaker doesn’t get his wish to fight on the Madison Square Garden card, then Gastelum’s chances of a title shot increase. Of course if Whittaker does get a spot on the MSG card, then it’s almost certain that Gastelum will have to wait.

Do you think Robert Whittaker vs. Chris Weidman is the right move to make?