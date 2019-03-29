UFC Champion Robert Whittaker Back To Full Training

Robert Whittaker says he has resumed full training.

Whittaker was scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title back in February. “The Reaper” was going to collide with Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234. Whittaker ended up being pulled from the card due to a hernia in his abdomen.

Robert Whittaker Gives Positive Update

Whittaker’s injury was serious enough for the UFC to put an interim middleweight title in place. Gastelum will collide with Israel Adesanya for the interim gold on April 13 at UFC 236. Whittaker took to his Facebook page to give a positive update:

“Very happy to be back into full training now!! Thanks to all my team and supporters for everything.”

Whittaker was last seen in action back in June 2018. He defeated Yoel Romero in a rematch via split decision. Despite the victory, Whittaker has still yet to defend his middleweight gold. His rematch with Romero would’ve been considered a title defense, but “The Solider of God” missed weight.

“The Reaper” will likely get the winner of Gastelum vs. Adesanya in a title unification bout later this year.

Do you think Robert Whittaker will finally make his first title defense in 2019?