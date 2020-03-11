Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till Targeted For UFC Dublin

Fight fans may be in for a treat as Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till is reportedly close to being finalized.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Whittaker vs. Till is being targeted for UFC Dublin on Aug. 15. Okamoto notes that bout agreements haven’t been signed yet but that stage is close. Here’s what Okamoto had to say in the reveal.

Breaking: UFC targeting Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till to headline UFC Fight Night on Aug. 15 in Dublin, per multiple sources. Not signed yet, but UFC in the process of finalizing. WHAT A MAIN EVENT. Rob? Darren? pic.twitter.com/sfklnzJINH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 11, 2020

Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier was scheduled to take place at UFC 248 this past Saturday night (March 7). A personal issue kept Whittaker off the card. Till was then expected to step in but Cannonier ended up suffering an injury.

Speculation ran rampant on why Whittaker pulled out of UFC 248. The former UFC middleweight champion put some scary rumors to rest and it appears all is well enough for him to return to action. If he does indeed return this August, it’ll be his first bout since he dropped the 185-pound gold to Israel Adesanya back in Oct. 2019.

Till is hoping to nab his second win in a row. After being stopped by Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal at welterweight, “The Gorilla” felt it was time for a change. While it took Till a while to finally accept a move up to middleweight, it certainly paid off early as he defeated Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019.

The current plan is for UFC Dublin to take place inside the 3Arena. This will be the first time the UFC lands in Ireland since Nov. 2016. Okamoto noted that former UFC “champ-champ” and Dublin native Conor McGregor isn’t expected to compete on the card.

