Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till Targeted To Headline UFC Event On July 25

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till will be fighting earlier than expected.

Whittaker and Till were expected to headline UFC Dublin on August 15. But, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to Combate the two will headline an event on July 25. Fight Island is rumored to be the host of the card.

Robert Whittaker has not fought since he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 to lose his middleweight title. Before that, he had back-to-back decision wins over Yoel Romero. He won the interim middleweight title and then retained the belt after the Cuban missed weight for the second scrap.

Following the fight with Adesanya, Whittaker revealed he has been dealing with personal issues due to the fact he has been burnt out. But, he is now ready to return to the Octagon.

Darren Till, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out where he beat Kelvin Gastelum by decision. It was his middleweight debut after he suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley for the belt at welterweight.

Whittaker vs. Till is a really intriguing bout in the middleweight division. The winner could very well get the next crack at the belt.