Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Planned For Australia

It looks like we have a location and date set for Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. He’s currently serving as an opposing coach to Kelvin Gastelum for this season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” That’s because Gastelum will challenge for the 185-pound gold. While the bout was pushed back to early 2019, many wondered what the date and location would be. It seems like now we know.

UFC Middleweight Title Clash Set

Speaking with ESPN, UFC president Dana White had the following answer when asked if he had something set in stone for Whittaker vs. Gastelum:

“We do. We’ll announce that when it’s time. It’ll be in Australia.”

ESPN noted that sources told them that the middleweight title clash is being targeted for Feb. 9, 2019. That’s Feb. 10 in Australia time. The event would be held in Melbourne.

Lately the UFC has been making use of alternates. They’re leaving no stone unturned for this event as White revealed Chris Weidman would take that role if he can defeat Jacare Souza at UFC 230:

“Yeah, we need alternates for things like that. You know the crazy stuff that goes on around here.”

The middleweight title picture is interesting. At UFC 230, most of the main card bouts are at 185 pounds. It’s gotten to the point where some are even considering it a tournament. Israel Adesanya will meet Derek Brunson, David Branch does battle with Jared Cannonier, and Weidman will collide with Souza.

Would you purchase a pay-per-view headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum?