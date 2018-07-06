Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Reportedly In The Works

It looks like Kelvin Gastelum is the front-runner to challenge Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title next.

The question of who would be the next man up to challenge “The Reaper” for the 185-pound title involved two men – Gastelum and Chris Weidman. Gastelum hasn’t lost since suffering a submission defeat to “The All American” a year ago.

Since then, however, Gastelum has picked up back-to-back wins while Weidman has been sidelined nursing an injury.

Whittaker is coming off a split decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 225. The pair went all 25 minutes in a non-title fight, as Romero missed weight and forced the contest to drop the championship from being up for contention.

In the fight Whittaker suffered a clean break of his thumb on his right hand. The Australian underwent successful surgery soon thereafter to repair the damage.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that the UFC is in serious talks to book Whittaker vs. Gastelum as the next chapter in the story of the middleweight title. While an exact date hasn’t been set, the report notes that a target frame would be towards the end of 2018.

