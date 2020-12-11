Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Targeted For March According To Manager

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa may soon be sharing the Octagon together.

According to Costa’s manager, Wallid Ismail who spoke to Portal Do Vale Tudo, the UFC has already the Brazilian the fight and they are waiting on Costa. Ismail also says the interim middleweight title could also be on the line.

Based off the rankings, the fight certainly makes sense. Whittaker and Costa are the top two guys and with the champion, Israel Adesanya moving up in weight to fight for the light heavyweight belt, the 185lbs division needs to get moving. Having an interim title attached to it would only increase the excitement for the fight.

Robert Whittaker is coming off a decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254. Before that, he returned to the win column with a decision win over Darren Till after losing his belt to Israel Adesanya back in October of 2019.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 for the middleweight title. It was the Brazilian’s first career loss as he entered the fight with notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Whether or not the fight will come to fruition is to be seen.