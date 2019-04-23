Robert Whittaker Wants Adesanya Fight On Same Card As Khabib vs. Poirier

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wants to fight Israel Adesanya on the same card as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier.

Robert Whittaker’s next match-up is set. Israel Adesanya captured the interim UFC middleweight title when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 earlier this month. Now, he’ll face Whittaker in a unification bout at some point down the road.

UFC President Dana White has said he wants to make that fight in a stadium within Australia. It has the potential to be one of the biggest sporting events in the country’s history. Recently, Whittaker took to Instagram to hype the match-up. He said he’d love a Sydney stadium fight venue, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier’s lightweight unification bout on the same card:

Dustin Poirier also captured an interim title at UFC 236. He defeated featherweight champion Max Holloway for the strap. Now, Poirier will welcome “The Eagle” back once his suspension is lifted this summer. However, the UFC apparently wants that match-up for a pay-per-view (PPV) in Abu Dhabi.

Would you like to see Whittaker vs. Adesanya on the same card as Khabib vs. Poirier?