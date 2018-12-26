Rogan Calls Out NSAC For “Stupid” Handling Of Jon Jones Situation

The controversy surrounding Jon Jones’ recent drug test has caused quite the stir within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Jones is set to main event UFC 232 this weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) opposite Alexander Gustafsson. The winner will be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion of the world. However, the fight was initially set to take place from Las Vegas, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena.

Those plans have since changed. It was recently reported that traces of the banned substance, turnibol, were found in Jones’ system from a December drug test. As it turns out, those traces were not new traces, and were instead leftover from Jones’ initial failed test last year. Due to the confusion surrounding the odd predicament, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) would not license Jones to fight this weekend.

Thus forcing the UFC to relocate the event to California, who did license Jones to fight. UFC 232 will now go down from Inglewood’s The Forum. Recently, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to offer his thoughts on the matter. He took aim at the NSAC’s “stupid” handling of the entire ordeal (via MMA Junkie):

“What the (expletive) are you doing? You’re going to let him fight in California? Let him (expletive) fight in Nevada,” Rogan said. “It’s stupid. It’s stupidity. In this case, it’s stupid. I’m upset. I just wanted this fight to take place without any bull(expletive) behind it. I just want it to be a great fight. It’s an amazing matchup.”

Rogan seemed baffled that the proper steps weren’t taken to ensure that Jones didn’t intake another banned substance. The comedian doesn’t see any reason why the fight should’ve been moved out of Nevada:

“I don’t understand why they couldn’t just do this in Nevada,” Rogan said. “I guess they’re on vacation or some (expletive). That’s crazy. Figure it out. Let’s make a phone call. Isn’t there one person?

“One person should say, ‘OK, is it, to the best of your knowledge, absolutely from the original test?’ ‘Yes sir, by all the science, we’ll submit the science, show you the science, tell you the number.’ ‘OK, let him fight.’”

What do you think about Rogan’s comments towards the NSAC?