Joe Rogan’s Reaction To Amanda Nunes KO’ing Cyborg (Video)

This past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) featured one of the most shocking finishes in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes jumped up to 145 pounds to challenge Cris Cyborg. “The Lioness” made quick work of the featherweight champ, knocking her out in under a minute. With the win, she became the first-ever female dual-weight champion in UFC history.

It was certainly a shocking moment for MMA fans, as Cyborg has been dominant throughout her entire fight career. She hadn’t lost a fight since her pro debut in 2005. However, the reaction of the night goes to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who was cageside calling the action for the event. The UFC recently released their “The Thrill and The Agony” video for UFC 232. It featured Rogan’s hilarious reaction to the finish. Check it out here:

Joe Rogan’s reaction is about as close to what mine was also😂 pic.twitter.com/kyIQD9uvf5 — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) January 2, 2019

Rogan’s reaction was likely the same all fans watching across the world had at home. While nobody questioned Nunes’ ability to get the job done, nobody expected it to happen that fast, or in that dominant fashion. It will be interesting to see what Nunes does next with two titles now around her shoulders.

What do you think of Rogan’s reaction to Nunes knocking out Cyborg in California?