Joe Rogan Reveals Who He Thinks Is MMA’s GOAT

The debate on who is mixed martial arts’ (MMA) greatest fighter of all time wages on. The options waver from Georges St-Pierre, to Anderson Silva, to Demetrious Johnson, and of course, Jon Jones. Many might argue that, as of right now, the greatest of all time is Jones. He is currently undefeated in his MMA career with the exception of a controversial disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009.

However, questions on whether or not Jones has been clean his entire career continue to linger due to his issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) over the years. The same can be said for Anderson Silva, who has also had issues with USADA. The only fighters who have never turned in questionable drug tests are former UFC champions Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Recently, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan offered his thoughts on the GOAT debate during an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He was joined by American Top Team (ATT) coach Din Thomas. In regards to who is MMA’s GOAT, Rogan explained why he believes “Mighty Mouse” should get the honors (via MMA Mania):

“Here’s what’s disappointing to me, that for whatever reason, ‘Mighty Mouse’ never became a giant superstar,” Rogan said. “That confused the shit out of me. When he took Ray Borg and suplexed him and caught him with an armbar on the way down…

“I was like what the fuck does this guy have to do to become a superstar? I mean his skill level is off the chart. He doesn’t get hit. He’s a dazzling fighter. He puts on shows. [Johnson is] the best ever. He’s the best, physically, ever.

“The only thing that keeps him from being thought of as universally the greatest of all time is Jon Jones. Jon Jones has been able to beat better guys. Jon Jones fights a better caliber of competition because the 205-pound weight class, at least at one point in time, had a deeper talent pool.”

What do you think of Rogan’s GOAT claim?