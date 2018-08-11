Roger Huerta Steps in to Fight Patricky Freire on Short Notice

Bellator officials have confirmed the new opponent for Patricky Freire. The “Pitbull” will now face the veteran Roger Huerta at Bellator 205 scheduled to take place in Boise, Idaho. It was earlier reported by ESPN that “Pitbull’s” original opponent Goiti Yamauchi, had to pull out from the fight due to an injury.

Huerta is an MMA veteran and has fought in promotions all around the world including UFC and ONE Championship. His last fight was against former UFC champion Benson Henderson which he lost via second-round submission. This fight against the “Pitbull” will mark his first fight in the US since 2011.

His opponent “Pitbull” Freire is on a roll at the moment winning five out his last six fights. He has picked up impressive wins over Josh Thompson, Benson Henderson, Derek Campos etc. This is going to be an interesting matchup for both fighters. Freiere would want to avenge his first round KO loss to Mike Chandler and a win over Huerta would definitely take him a step closer to that.

The featherweight bout between former champion Pat Curran and AJ McKee was set for the Bellator 205 main event, but Pat is also out of the fight due to an injury. No replacement has been confirmed yet by Bellator.

Who gets the win, “Pitbull” Freire or “El Matador” Huerta?