Roger Mayweather, Uncle Of Floyd Mayweather, Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Roger Mayweather, has passed away.

TMZ Sports was able to confirm the news with Floyd’s camp. Roger’s cause of death wasn’t immediately made available. Floyd is said to be “deeply emotional” over the passing of his uncle.

Floyd wasn’t shy when talking about the health of his uncle. Back in 2015, “Money” told Fight Hype that Roger’s health was deteriorating due to the damage he suffered throughout his boxing career.

“My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing,” Floyd said … “He’s only in his 50s but it seems like he’s an old man in his 80s.”

At that time, Roger also went missing. He was found safe but his health never improved. Floyd also revealed that one day before he fought Manny Pacquiao, Roger walked from the MGM Grand Garden Arena to his house, which was an estimated 20 miles. Floyd also said that Roger didn’t recognize him due to memory loss.

Roger was a key member of Floyd’s camp. He also was no slouch inside the boxing ring himself. He is a former WBA super featherweight and WBC light welterweight champion. Roger also captured the IBO light welterweight and welterweight titles as well as the IBA welterweight championship.

At the end of his pro boxing career, Roger amassed a record of 59-13. He ended his fighting days on a three-fight winning streak. Throughout his career, Roger shared the ring with some of the best in the world such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whittaker, and Kostya Tszyu.

All of us at MMA News send our condolences to the family and friends of Roger Mayweather.