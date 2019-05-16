Ronaldo Souza Wants Rematch With Kelvin Gastelum

Ronaldo Souza is coming off of a disappointing decision loss to Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale. And, following the fight, there were talks that Souza may very well retire.

However, that will not be the case as he is now wanting to rematch Kelvin Gastelum who he lost to at UFC 224 by split-decision. The decision could have gone either way as media, fans and fighters alike were split on who won. Meanwhile, the fight was the Fight of the Night, so the UFC could very well have interest in rebooking the fight.

“I’d like to have a rematch with @kgastelum . I’ve already asked @ufc matchmaker, @mick . I hope both UFC and Gastelum accept my request. OUTRO POST EM PORTUGUÊS” Jacare Souza said in a post on Instagram.

Gastelum is coming off of a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title. Before that, the 27-year-old was scheduled to fight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 224 before the Aussie had to withdraw from the fight on the day of.

The fight does make some sense as Gastelum is currently ranked fourth, while Souza is ranked sixth and both coming off losses. Whoever wins could get back into title contention, also.