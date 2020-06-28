Ronda Rousey Congratulates Kay Hansen Following UFC on ESPN 12 Win

Kay Hansen has support from her role model, Ronda Rousey.

Hansen hasn’t been shy in admitting that Rousey inspired her to try her hand in MMA. Going into her UFC debut this past Saturday night (June 27), Hansen had a record of 6-3. She improved to 7-3 after scoring a slick armbar finish over Jinh Yu Frey on the UFC on ESPN 12 card. Hansen is now riding a three-fight winning streak, four if you count her exhibition bout against Carolina Jimenez.

Ronda Rousey Praises Kay Hansen

Rousey is well aware of Hansen’s successful UFC debut and she hopped on Twitter to congratulate the 20-year-old.

Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar 😉 https://t.co/or5nwIgNgr — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 27, 2020

“Congratulations, looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar.”

Hansen caught wind of Rousey’s kind words and responded.

Thank you champ 🙏💕 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 28, 2020

“Thank you champ.”

When she first heard of Rousey’s comments from a reporter during her post-fight media scrum, Hansen said she was grateful for the support (via MMAFighting).

“I’ve been getting stitched up this whole time, so I haven’t even had a chance to even look at my phone yet, but that’s awesome – veterans supporting young guns,” Hansen said afterward. “It’s all a cycle, and there’s going to be little girls under me one day, and I think it’s great that we support each other that way.”

